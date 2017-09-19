PURSUIT ENDS WITH FATAL CRASH INTO EAST LAKE OKOBOJI

One person has died following a pursuit in Spirit Lake that ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into East Lake Okoboji.

Spirit Lake Police say they attempted to pull over the pick up truck early Tuesday for a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away.

The pick up crashed into a utility shed and wound up in the lake.

The driver was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and that additional details will be released later.