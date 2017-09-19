JUDGE STEVEN JENSEN TO BE APPOINTED TO SD SUPREME COURT

Governor Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint longtime Judge Steven R. Jensen of Dakota Dunes to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Jensen has been a circuit court judge for 14 years and is presiding judge of the 1st Judicial District.

He has sat several times as a temporary judge with the Supreme Court.

The 54-year-old Jensen is a native of Wakonda.

He received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1988.

Daugaard will appoint Jensen to succeed Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur, who retired in June.

Jensen will be the 50th member of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

He is Daugaard’s third Supreme Court appointee.