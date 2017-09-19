DOGS RESCUED FROM HURRICANE AREA SEEK NEW HOME IN SIOUX CITY

Around 18 dogs rescued from hurricane stricken southern states are in Sioux City looking for new homes.

The dogs were brought to the Siouxland Humane Society from several overcrowded shelters that urgently needed help due to the floods in Louisiana.

Amanda Cook, Shelter Manager of the Humane Society, says the dogs arrived Monday morning:

Cook says many of the dogs are housebroken and were well cared for:

Anyone interested in providing a home for one of the dogs should stop down to the Siouxland Humane Society at 1015 Tri-View Avenue or call 252-2614.