CAUSE OF WESTSIDE FIRE DEEMED SUSPICIOUS

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS A NEIGHBOR REPORTED THERE WERE FLAMES COMING FROM 417 ROSS STREET AT 4:15 A.M. (TUESDAY):

OC…..FIRST FLOOR. :14

THE HOUSE IS OWNED BY THOMAS AND SUSAN YOUNG.

COLLINS SAYS ALL THAT WAS INSIDE WERE SOME TOOLS, AS THE OWNERS WERE IN THE PROCESS OF FIXING UP THE RENTAL PROPERTY.

HE SAYS THE FIRE HAS BEEN DEEMED AS SUSPICIOUS IN NATURE:

OC………PROVEN OTHERWISE. :07

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE