SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE ANDERSON WON’T HAPPEN UNTIL AT LEAST NOVEMBER

There is one year left on State Senator Bill Anderson’s current term in the Iowa legislature.

The Pierson Republican confirmed Friday that he plans to resign from the state senate to become Cherokee County’s Area Economic Development Corporation Director.

The 40 year old Anderson says he wants to fulfill some obligations that he had committed to in October, so likely won’t formally submit his resignation until early November:

Anderson says he’s already been approached by a few individuals who have an interest in pursuing the state senate position once he formally retires:

Anderson’s senate district covers Plymouth and part of Woodbury County.

Governor Kim Reynolds will set the date for a special election to fill Anderson’s senate seat once he submits his resignation letter.

Anderson is also resigning his post as an aide to Congressman Steve King to take the Cherokee job.