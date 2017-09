SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY READIES FOR NEW CONCERT SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY BEGINS A NEW SEASON OF CONCERTS ON OCTOBER 1ST.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING FOR THE COMING SEASON STARTING WITH THE OPENING SHOW WITH GRAMMY WINNING CELLIST ZUILL BAILEY:

OC………BIG TIME THINGS. ;17

THAT INCLUDES A GROUNDBREAKING PRODUCTION OF WEST SIDE STORY IN APRIL WITH A FULL CAST OF ACTORS PERFORMING IN FRONT OF DIGITALLY PROJECTED SETS.

MORGAN HAS ALSO BEEN WORKING TO SHATTER SEVERAL MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT THE SYMPHONY, SUCH AS THE COST FOR TICKETS AND A FORMAL DRESS REQUIREMENT:

OC………NO DRESS CODE HERE. :19

MORGAN SAYS IF YOU THINK CLASSICAL MUSIC ISN’T EXCITING TO LISTEN TO, YOU PROBABLY HAVEN’T GONE IN PERSON TO HEAR IT PERFORMED LIVE:

OC…….ENTIRE MIDWEST :16

AND MAESTRO RYAN HASKINS IS BACK TO LEAD THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY THROUGH THE NEW SEASON AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

FOLLOWING THE OPENING CONCERT, THERE IS A HALLOWEEN THEMED PROGRAM ON OCTOBER 28TH AND A DISNEY FANTASIA CONCERT ON NOVEMBER 18TH.

PHOTO COURTESY SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY