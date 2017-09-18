LOCAL SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER DRIVING CAR INTO LAKE DURING PURSUIT

Two area residents are in custody facing charges following a pursuit through two Iowa counties Sunday night.

The incident began when a Cherokee County Deputy initiated a traffic stop near Quimby.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 26 year old Ellyn Wunder of Sioux City, failed to stop and sped off.

The pursuit continued into Storm Lake, where Wunder’s vehicle struck a garage, drove through several yards and finally off of a 15 foot embankment and into the lake.

A pursuing Cherokee County Deputy’s vehicle also went off the embankment into the lake.

Wunder swam away from her vehicle and out into the lake.

She was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies who borrowed a private boat to pull her from the water.

Wunder and her passenger, 29 year old Kyle Sitzmann of Hinton, were taken into custody.

Wunder was charged with Eluding, Driving While Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and numerous other traffic violations.

Both suspects were also wanted on outstanding warrants and are being held in the Cherokee County Jail.