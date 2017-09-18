FARM SAFETY AWARENESS DURING HARVEST SEASON

This is National Farm Safety Week, designed to call attention to the dangers of farming, especially during the fall harvest season.

Iowa State University Extension Safety Specialist Chuck Schwab says agriculture ranks as one of the most dangerous and deadliest occupations:

Schwab says the most common accidents involving agriculture include tractor and ATV roll-overs, roadway collisions with farm equipment, grain suffocation, electrocution, and machine entanglement.

He says one reason for agriculture to be listed high with injuries and deaths is because so many people from a wide age demographic are involved with agriculture:

At the opposite end of the age spectrum are teenagers, who are not experienced in recognizing potentially dangerous situations on the farm.

Schwab says one of the best thing a farmer can do is to take a break from the action and have a moment of rest during the often strenuous work.