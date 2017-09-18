AIR FORCE CADETS EXPERIENCE 185TH MID AIR REFUELING

Forty cadets from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs flew to Sioux City and then Des Moines this weekend aboard an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker.

The cadets toured the Air Guard Facilities as part of a partner program between the Air Force Academy and the Iowa Guard.

The cadets, including Cadet 2nd Class Jenna Petty from Spirit Lake, crawled into the boom operators pod in the back of the KC-135 to see a mid-air refueling of several F-16 fighters:

While visiting the 132nd Wing in Des Moines the Cadets were shown the remotely piloted aircraft operations.

They also had dinner with Major General Tim Orr, the Adjutant General for the state of Iowa.

Orr’s son attends the academy and the general says he invited the academy cadets here in order to introduce them to the reserve component as a kind of National Guard 101:

It’s the first time the Air Force Academy has partnered with the Air National Guard in this way.

Most of the members of the group are second class cadets or equivalent to juniors in college.

According to the Academy, the visit to Iowa allows the cadets to see a variety of Air Force specialties before deciding on a job at the beginning of their senior year.

Photos by Master Sgt Vincent De Groot

185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard