MIRACLE MOTORCYCLE RIDERS BEGIN 5000 MILE TREK (UPDATE)

Updated 10:20am 9/18/17

Seven local motorcycle riders have started a 12 day, 5000 mile journey to raise money for the Unity Point St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Steve Schmidt, who has been with Security National Bank for 36 years, is making the ride for the first time:

The riders left Sioux City shortly after 8:30 a.m. and headed for Illinois.

Schmidt, who rides 10-15 thousand miles a year on his motorcycle, says they will then head back to historic U.S. Route 66:

Schmidt and fellow rider Mike Unger convinced Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew to make the trip.

Drew is an experienced rider and is looking forward to one particular stop:

They will also be stopping at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to meet children and share their story along the way, hoping to raise $50,000 for CMN.

The group, which includes one rider from Sioux Center, has lined up places to stay overnight along their route.

Photo courtesy Dave Drew