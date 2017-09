WOMAN INJURED IN DOWNTOWN STABBING

ONE WOMAN WAS INJURED, ANOTHER IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A STABBING IN A DOWNTOWN ALLEY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO WOMEN APPARENTLY GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT IN A 5TH STREET ALLEY WHICH ENDED WHEN ONE STABBED THE OTHER AND THEN FLED THE SCENE.

POLICE LOCATED AND ARRESTED THE SUSPECT, 38 YEAR OLD CHERYL EAGLETRACK.

SHE WAS BOOKED ON A CHARGE OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $2000 BOND.

THE VICTIM SUSTAINED A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH