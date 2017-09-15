USD OFFERS PARKING FOR “WOUNDED WARRIORS”

Wounded warriors will now have access to special parking at the University of South Dakota’s DakotaDome for sporting and university events.

The parking for wounded military veterans was an idea from retired professor and U.S. military veteran Steve Fiemer after other veterans told him they had a struggle finding parking to attend USD games.

South Dakota Disabled American Veterans provided the signs.

They are located between the DakotaDome and Sanford Coyotes Sports Center main entrances.

ADA Disabled Parking is also available to those with permits.