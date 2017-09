STAR WARS JEDI ACTRESS TO APPEAR AT ACME MINI-CON

THE FORCE WILL AWAKEN AT SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES ON SATURDAY WHEN THE STORE HOSTS ITS 7TH STAR WARS MINI CONVENTION.

ACTRESS NALINI KRISHAN, WHO PORTRAYED JEDI PADAWAN “BARRISS OFFEE” IN THE MOVIE “ATTACK OF THE CLONES”, IS THIS YEARS SPECIAL GUEST:

OC……..HOW IT STARTED. :20

KRISHAN, WHO’S FROM AUSTRALIA, SAYS IT’S ALWAYS INTERESTING GREETING THE FANS WHO WANT TO MEET THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYED ONE OF THE JEDI IN A STAR WARS MOVIE:

OC………MIXED REACTIONS. ;28

KEVIN MCGARRY OF ACME COMICS SAYS THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF OTHER CHARACTERS AND ACTIVITIES AT THE MINI-CON SATURDAY:

OC……….SHINE WE’LL BE THERE. ;16

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 11AM UNTIL 4PM SATURDAY AT ACME COMICS AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.