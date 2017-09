Beginning Monday, it will become a little cheaper to park in the downtown parking ramps.

Parking Supervisor Monette Harbeck says downtown motorists will not be charged for their first hour of parking in any of the four downtown ramps:

OC……75 cents. :18

Harbeck says there’s another advantage to using the downtown ramps:

OC……….go outside. :16

An evaluation of the initiative will be made after six months.