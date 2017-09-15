PARKING DAY DECORATES THE DOWNTOWN STREETS

Several parking meter spaces around the downtown were occupied Friday by exhibits and booths.

It was for Sioux City’s 2nd annual Parking Day event.

Heather Hennings of the United Way of Siouxland had games set up in a parking space outside of the public museum:

OC………Siouxland community. :12

There were plenty of games set up to play at the United Way parking space:

OC………..very fun. ;09

Hennings also used the parking space to call attention to the ongoing fundraising campaign by the United Way:

OC……..way as well. ;14

Support Siouxland Soldiers and the Public Museum were among the other organizations taking part in Parking Day.