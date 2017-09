PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS SOME OF THE EQUIPMENT IS ALREADY IN PLACE AND BEING TESTED:

OC……WATER AROUND. :08

HE SAYS SOME OF THE STRUCTURES AT THE PARK LOCATED IN MORNINGSIDE ARE ALSO NEARING COMPLETION:

OC……….DONE LAST MONDAY. :16

PADMORE HOPES THE PARK WILL HOST A GRAND OPENING SOMETIME IN DECEMBER.