WHARTONS RECEIVE DEMING AWARD

Jim and Bev Wharton were honored at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday evening.

The Wharton’s were presented with the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

The award has been presented by the Siouxland Chamber since 1991 when the initial recipient was Ted Waitt of Gateway.

Jim worked for Gateway for nine years and also served as Mayor of Sioux City.

His wife Bev served as the President of Briar Cliff University for 15 years and was a vice-president of MidAmerican Energy.