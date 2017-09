RIVERSSANCE TO CELEBRATE YEAR OF THE PIRATE

AUTUMN IS COMING SOON AND WITH IT COMES THE ANNUAL RIVERSSANCE FESTIVAL AT SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE PARK.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE MEDIEVAL STYLE EVENT FEATURES A WIDE RANGE OF ENTERTAINMENT:

THIS YEAR’S THEME IS THE YEAR OF THE PIRATES.

ALONG WITH THE BUCCANEERS, CLAEYS SAYS A SPECIAL MUSICAL ACT WILL BE PERFORMING FROM A FAR OFF LAND:

RETURNING THIS YEAR ARE JOUSTS OF KNIGHTS IN ARMOUR, A BIRDS OF PREY EXHIBITION, FIRE DANCERS AND BAWDY ENTERTAINMENT WITH THE KING’S SMOKER:

RIVERSSANCE TAKES PLACE SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND SUNDAY OCTOBER 1ST.

ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS MAY NOW BE PURCHASED AT SIOUXLAND HY-VEE FOOD STORES.