NAVY SEAL O’NEILL SHARES STORIES OF 400 MILITARY MISSIONS

NEVER QUIT. THAT WAS THE MESSAGE DELIVERED BY THE SOLDIER CREDITED WITH KILLING SEPTEMBER 11TH TERRORIST OSAMA BIN-LADEN AT THE 32ND ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET THURSDAY NIGHT.

FORMER NAVY SEAL ROBERT O’NEILL TOOK PART IN 400 COMBAT MISSIONS AND SAYS LESSONS LEARNED IN HIS COMBAT TRAINING ALSO APPLY IN BUSINESS AND IN EVERDAY LIFE:

THOSE MISSIONS ALSO INCLUDED THE RESCUE OF FORMER NAVY SEAL MARCUS LUTTRELL AND THE LIBERATION OF CAPTAIN RICHARD PHILLIPS AND HIS SHIP FROM SOMALI PIRATES.

THE ONE THAT PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR THE MOST ABOUT THOUGH, IS THE RAID INTO PAKISTAN WHERE OSAMA BIN-LADEN WAS KILLED:

O’NEILL HAS MET WITH MANY PEOPLE WHO LOST FAMILY MEMBERS DURING THE 9-11 ATTACKS IN 2001:

HE WROTE ABOUT THAT AND THE OTHER MISSIONS IN HIS BOOK “THE OPERATOR”.