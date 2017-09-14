HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 3 – CBTJ @ West, 9-15-17

THE BOYS ARE BACK – AND A BIT MORE MATURE!

It’s Week 4 of the high school football season The boys are back at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside College to bring you all the action as the 2-1 West High Wolverines, let by first-year head coach Joe Schmitz, welcome the visiting 2-1 Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets, coached by Brant Anderson.

The Wolverines opened the season with back-to-back wins over North and Des Moines North before suffering a defeat at the hands of East last Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets had a season-opening win over Denison-Schleswig and beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln last week. Sandwiched in-between was a loss to Glenwood.

This is West’s annual homecoming football game. This year’s theme is “Arabian Nights.”

The boys are a little mature this week, technically. Dan celebrated a birthday. To avoid identity theft, the actual date of his birthday is confidential. However, he is exactly one year younger than Amy Winehouse. Come to think of it, she stopped celebrating birthdays about 6 years ago.

A monumental event happened this week in the world of sports. The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, which broke an American League record set by the 2002 Oakland A’s. Remember that legendary team? Yeah, me either. That team finished 103-59, but lost in the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins. Unless you win the World Series, the consecutive win streak is pretty much meaningless. But the A’s general manager then was Billy Beane, so at least Michael Lewis got a cool book out of the deal.

This week, we also learned (via a website called NMFishbowl.com) that New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie is under investigation for allegations he mistreated players and compromised a drug-testing program. The investigation apparently arose following exit interviews with former student-athletes earlier this Spring. The best part of the story so far is the university’s spokeswoman is named Cinnamon Blair. She is definitely a candidate for the All-Name Team this season. She confirmed the investigation is ongoing, no further comment, blah blah blah… The NMFishbowl.com report cited notes from the exit interviews saying Davie had “no personal relationship with players.” They’re probably lucky for that. Davie is the guy who hosed Joe Moore at Notre Dame. If you’re not familiar with that story, check out Richard Lieberman’s fantastic book, PERSONAL FOUL: Joe Moore vs. The University of Notre Dame (Chicago Review Press, 2001). Actually, Davie will probably be fine. After all, the last collegiate head coach to get canned for mistreatment of players got a job about 5 minutes later as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

This week also revealed that the Nebraska Cornhuskers will no longer play football on Black Friday after 2020, ending the tradition begun in 1990. This will not play well in Husker Nation. Here’s an interesting piece by Omaha World Herald columnist Tom Shatel. This latest development seems to be a further dilution of the Nebraska national brand, which began when the Big 8 became the Big 12. After joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011, Nebraska sealed its fate a regional draw going forward. In short, Nebraska hasn’t been Nebraska in many, many years. Here’s a fun fact: Nebraska used to play football on Thanksgiving Day, the last of 27 such contests being played in 1972.

On Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be back at Kinnick Stadium to face North Texas State. Kickoff is at 2:30. Join Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak for the pregame beginning at 12:30 on KSCJ. The Iowa State Cyclones are on the road to face the Akron Zips. Kickoff is at 11:00. John Walters and Eric Heft will have the call on our sister station, Y101.3.

All three boys will be crammed into the booth this week. Justin Barker will bring you the play-by-play, with Dan Vakulskas joining him as the color analyst, judging the game one play at a time. Brian Vakulskas will be there, too.

It’s been a rough week for JB.

Twitter users noticed late Monday that the @kscj1360 Twitter account, which JB manages, liked a tweet from an account titled “Rexuall Posts,” that had a video attached of a mother Tyrannosaurus Rex and her stepson dinosaur. Early Tuesday morning, JB tweeted from his personal Twitter account that the tweet was removed and reported.

“It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action,” JB said, according to several media reports. He added: “We’re dealing with it internally but it was a mistake, it was not malicious conduct.”

“The offensive tweet posted on @kscj1360 account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” tweeted Michael Croos, JB’s senior media advisor.

In an interview with CNN, JB declined to name the staffer behind the rogue dinosaur like, but said that person had been spoken to and that it wouldn’t happen again.

“It was an honest mistake, it wasn’t malicious, it wasn’t deliberate,” JB told CNN’s Dana Bash. “It was a screwup.”

He also insisted that it wasn’t him.

“It was not me and it’s not going to happen again,” he said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday night, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:00.

Pregame interview with West Wolverines head coach Joe Schmitz: