FUND ESTABLISHED FOR CHILDREN OF SHOOTING VICTIM

A fund has been established to help the children of a South Sioux City woman who was shot to death outside of the city’s Law Enforcement Center on September 6th.

33 year old Mei Huang leaves behind her children, Maddie and Noah Chen of South Sioux.

Memorials may be directed to Siouxland Federal Credit Union under the Benefit Account: Maddie and Noah.

Mei Huang was the manager of the Panda Palace Restaurant in South Sioux City.

A local memorial will be held for her on October 1st at 4pm at the Augustana Lutheran Church Gym at 600 Court Street in Sioux City.

Her funeral will be held in Los Angeles on September 22nd.

Huang’s husband, 41 year old Beisheng Chen,faces first degree murder and other charges in her death.

