CITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE EVENTS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT WITHIN A MONTH

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL SOON DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO TURN MANAGEMENT OF THE EVENTS FACILITIES IN SIOUX CITY OVER TO A PRIVATE COMPANY OR KEEP LOCAL CONTROL OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE DECISION WILL LIKELY BE MADE IN THE NEXT MONTH:

THE COUNCIL WILL VOTE TO EITHER KEEP LOCAL MANAGEMENT IN PLACE OVER THE FACILITIES OR TO USE PHILADELPHIA BASED SPECTRA TO PRIVATELY MANAGE THE BUILDINGS:

SCOTT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VOTE ON THE ISSUE AS HE OWNS THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS FOOTBALL TEAM, WHICH IS A TENANT OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.