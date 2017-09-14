ANTOINE L. SMITH – Broadway Musical Actor & West High Graduate

This week, I had a chance to talk with Antoine L. Smith for the Davenport Cleaners Halftime Show on our broadcast of West High’s Homecoming football game. Antoine is currently on Broadway with revival cast of Miss Saigon. He will be performing with the revival cast of the musical, Carousel, opening on Broadway next Spring.

He won a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, and a Grammy Award as a cast member of The Color Purple.

Antoine talked to me about his Sioux City roots, his journey to New York City, and the life of a Broadway musical actor. Spoiler alert: he is a proud Wolverine graduate.

Here is a link to Antoine’s Internet Broadway Database page. Oh, and check out Antoine performing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel at Broadway Sessions earlier this year. Then there’s this Emmy Award-winning performance by the cast of The Color Purple on The Today Show. And here’s the cast of The Color Purple performing at the Tony Awards in 2016, the night the musical won for Best Revival Musical. Antoine is in all those videos and he is an incredible talent.

Listen to my interview with him here: