SIOUX CITY TEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON

A Sioux City teenager has been sentenced to prison for shooting his 3-year-old sister in the face with a BB gun.

18-year-old Adrian White agreed to plead guilty in Woodbury County District Court to assault and child endangerment.

He was sentenced to five years on the assault charge and two for child endangerment.

The terms will be served consecutively.

Prosecutors say White was 17 in May when he shot the preschooler twice in the face.

One BB fractured the girl’s jaw and the other entered her eye and lodged next to her brain, but Doctors determined it was too risky to remove the BB.

White was prosecuted as an adult.