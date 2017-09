OTHER IOWA SCHOOL BOARD RESULTS

SIOUX CITY WASN’T THE ONLY DISTRICT CONDUCTING SCHOOL ELECTIONS TUESDAY.

IN HINTON, TWO SEATS WERE UP FOR ELECTION.

ERIN WEILAND HAD THE MOST VOTES WITH 92.

INCUMBENT JAMES BINNEBOSSE EDGED OUT FELLOW INCUMBENT JOHN REINTZEL 65-62 FOR THE OTHER SEAT.

KINGSLEY PIERSON VOTERS ELECTED KATE PRATT AND JASON COLLINS TO THEIR SCHOOL BOARD.

REMSEN-UNION VOTERS APPROVED A ONE CENT SALES TAX FOR SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS BY A 66-39 VOTE.

THE DISTRICT ALSO ELECTED MIKE SPARR, ROBIN WEILER AND CHRIS POECKES TO THEIR SCHOOL BOARD.