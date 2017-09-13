DONATE BLOOD TO HELP HURRICANE VICTIMS

Siouxland residents can help hurricane victims in Texas, Louisiana and Florida by donating blood locally.

Claire DeRoin of the LifeServe Blood Center says blood banks in those regions are in need of blood supplies:

LifeServe is the sole provider of blood products to 120 local hospitals in the tri-state area.

DeRoin says those hospitals are still the main priority for area patients in need of blood:

One donation can help three patients.

You may schedule an appointment to donate by calling the LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or stop in at their location in Southern Square near Hobby Lobby in Morningside.