SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB HAVE ANNOUNCED THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STEAK DINNER AND AUCTION.

THE EVENT WAS HELD LAST SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE RANCH OWNED BY JERRY AND KATHLEEN WEINER.

THE STEER AUCTION RESULTED IN A $12-THOUSAND DOLLAR WINNING BID.

BRAD AND TARA BERTRAND ALSO DONATED A WHITE LABRADOR PUPPY FOR THE AUCTION.

THE DOG WENT TO A NEW HOME THANKS TO A $5000 BID.

ALL PROCEEDS RAISED SUPPORT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB.