SEPTEMBER IS HUNGER ACTION AWARENESS MONTH

SEPTEMBER IS NATIONAL HUNGER ACTION MONTH, AND THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND IS CALLING ATTENTION TO THE ISSUE WITH THEIR LOCAL EFFORTS.

DIRECTOR LINDA SCHEID SAYS THE AGENCY HAD A NEAR RECORD MONTH FOR FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN AUGUST:

SCHEID SAYS THAT SHOWS THERE IS A STRONG NEED FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE FOR MANY SIOUXLAND FAMILIES.

THE FOOD BANK HAS AN ACTION PLAN WITH IDEAS HOW LOCAL CITIZENS CAN HELP ON THEIR WEBSITE, SIOUXLAND FOODBANK DOT ORG.

SCHEID RECEIVED A PROCLAMATION FROM MAYOR BOB SCOTT AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.