DERBY ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA

Trial has been set for one of three people accused of trying to pass counterfeit cash at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

29-year-old Brittany Derby will stand trial October 31st at 9:30 a.m. in Woodbury County District Court.

Derby’s attorney entered a written plea of not guilty to a forgery charge last week.

Police say Derby, Kurt Jones and Jackelen Hartsock made several cash transactions at the casino on August 5th.

Investigators say the bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Jones and Hartsock also have pleaded not guilty.