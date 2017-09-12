COUNCIL DELETES PROPOSAL ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE CHANGES

The City Council on Monday deleted a motion from city staff to move forward with a proposed plan to convert Morningside Avenue to a three lane street with reverse angle parking from South Saint Aubin to South Lakeport.

That came after several concerned citizens and business owners told council members that the reconfiguration would hurt their businesses and create parking and safety problems.

Bill Drilling is one of the owners of Drilling Pharmacy, and told the council his and other businesses would be negatively impacted if the avenue is narrowed and parking changed:

Marilyn Wheelock spoke on behalf of Wheelock, Bursick, Post and Baller Dentistry.

She told the council that many of their patients would be adversely impacted by the proposed changes to Morningside Avenue:

Heath Weber, who lives on Morningside Avenue, says something should be done though to reduce speeding on the avenue:

Mayor Bob Scott took City Public Works Director Dave Carney to task for not giving the council a heads up on the magnitude of the proposed changes:

Carney apologized, saying he intended to make the proposal to council members first, but the concerns came from residents and businesses after he met with them ahead of meeting with the council.