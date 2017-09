COLLING, SAINT & ALARCON-FLORY ELECTED TO SCHOOL BOARD

TWO NEWCOMERS AND ONE INCUMBENT WERE ELECTED TO SEATS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TUESDAY.

RETIRED TEACHER RON COLLING AND LOCAL ATTORNEY JEREMY SAINT WERE THE TOP TWO VOTE GETTERS FINISHING WITH 2359 AND 2312 VOTES UNOFFICIALLY.

COLLING PAID TRIBUTE TO ANOTHER RETIRED TEACHER ON THE SCHOOL BOARD AS TO WHY HE WON:

OC……….NAME RECOGNITION. :17

JEREMY SAINT SAYS HE GOT OUT AND TALKED TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS HE COULD IN HIS FIRST RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE:

OC…..THAT PAID OFF. ;11

INCUMBENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY WAS THIRD, RETAINING HER SEAT WITH 1660 VOTES.

OC……….GRATEFUL FOR THAT. :16

MIYUKI NELSON FINISHED 4TH WITH 1517 VOTES AND SHAUN BROYHILL WAS FIFTH WITH 1350 BALLOTS CAST.

THE TOTAL TURNOUT WAS 3640 VOTERS WITH 1466 OF THEM ABSENTEE BALLOTS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL CANVASS THE VOTE AND MAKE IT OFFICIAL THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT 3:30.