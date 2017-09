CITY LEADERS HEAR EVENTS FACILITIES PROPOSALS

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL SOON DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO TURN MANAGEMENT OF THE EVENTS FACILITIES IN SIOUX CITY OVER TO A PRIVATE COMPANY OR KEEP LOCAL CONTROL OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

ERIKA NEWTON, WHO CURRENTLY HEADS THE CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES DEPARTMENT, PRESENTED AN HOUR LONG PROPOSAL TO THE COUNCIL AND EVENTS BOARD TUESDAY.

NEWTON LAID OUT A SERIES OF GOALS IN A REORGANIZATION PLAN TO TAKE PLACE BY THIS JANUARY 1ST:

NEWTON ALSO PROPOSED SEVERAL UPGRADES TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, TO GIVE PATRONS A MORE SPECIAL EXPERIENCE AT THE VENUE:

NEWTON SAYS THE PLAN WOULD GENERATE AROUND A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS NET REVENUE.

PHILADELPHIA BASED SPECTRA PRESENTED THE PROPOSAL TO PRIVATELY MANAGE THE FACILITIES.

COMPANY SPOKESMAN TOM MCDONALD SAYS WITH THEIR NETWORK OF ARENAS AND BOOKING CONTACTS, THEY WOULD BRING MORE SHOWS INTO THE TYSON AND ORPHEUM IN THEIR FIRST YEAR OF OPERATIONS:

MCDONALD SAYS SPECTRA, WHICH MANAGES FACILITIES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY, WOULD ACT AS AN EXTENSION OF THE CITY:

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO ALSO HAS STATED IT WOULD WORK WITH THE CITY OR SPECTRA TO BRING ANOTHER HALF DOZEN INDOOR CONCERTS TO THE TYSON EACH YEAR.

THE CITY CHOSE NOT TO ACCEPT A PRESENTATION FROM ANOTHER PRIVATE COMPANY, VENUWORKS, BASED IN AMES.