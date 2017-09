TUESDAY IS SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION DAY

TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THREE SEATS ARE UP FOR ELECTION ON THE SCHOOL BOARD.

INCUMBENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY AND CHALLENGERS SHAUN BROYHILL, RON COLLING, MIYUKI NELSON AND JEREMY SAINT ARE HOPING TO WIN ELECTION TO THE BOARD.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS 13 VOTE CENTERS WILL BE USED IN THE ELECTION:

OC………ON ELECTION DAY. :14

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7AM UNTIL 8PM.

THE 13 VOTING LOCATIONS INCLUDE

AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 600 COURT STREET

CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4400 CENTRAL ST.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4001 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

CROSS POINTE CHURCH, 2300 W.19TH ST.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3101 HAMILTON BLVD

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 4600 HAMILTON BLVD

MORNINGSIDE BRANCH PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4005 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE

MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 SOUTH MARTHA ST.

PEACE REFORMED CHURCH, 4100 OUTER DRIVE NORTH

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3204 SOUTH LAKEPORT

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH 1817 RIVERSIDE BVLD.

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2032 SOUTH CYPRESS

TRIMBLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1424 27TH ST.