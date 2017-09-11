SOUTH SIOUX CITY OPENS NEW FIRE HALL WITH CEREMONIES

South Sioux City officially dedicated their new $2.6 million fire station on Monday.

Fire Chief Clint Merithew says it’s an honor for him to be in charge of the new facility:

OC………..respected fire dept. :20.

The 12,225 square foot fire station consists of four standard drive through bays, wash bays, office space and sleeping areas for the firefighters:

OC……..that we could have. ;13

The new fire hall is the right size for a new 105 foot aerial truck the department just received:

OC…………fairly new aerial. :17

The ceremony on 9/11 had special meaning as it included an unveiling of a plaque with a donated piece of the twin towers from the New York City Fire Department.

The dedication of the new building was made official with an uncoupling of a fire hose by Mayor Rod Koch and the fire chief.