SEABOARD TRIUMPH DONATES TO HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORT

Sioux City’s Seaboard Triumph pork processing plant will be sending a trailer load of PrairieFresh Premium Pork to hurricane victims.

The plant completed its first full week of production, and company officials say meat for 100-thousand meals from that production will be donated as part of Operation BBQ Relief.

OBR completed an 11-day deployment this past weekend in Texas where the non-profit group prepared 371,760 meals.

OBR is now preparing for deployment in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

Commercial operations started September 5th at the newly constructed Seaboard Triumph processing plant.

It’s ramping up toward full one-shift capacity to process 10,000 head of market hogs a day with 1,100 employees.