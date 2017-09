MRHD GRANT HELPS PROVIDE ROBOT FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE SWAT TEAM

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS A NEW RESOURCE TO USE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME.

A SWAT TEAM MOBILE ROBOT HAS BEEN PURCHASED WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF A GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

SGT. RYAN BERTRAND IS ONE OF THE SWAT TEAM LEADERS TRAINED TO USE THE ROBOT:

OC……OR A CANINE. ;20

BERTRAND SAYS THE ROBOT COULD BE USED IN A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS:

OC……NEGOTIATE WITH THEM. ;13

AROUND 30 OFFICERS FROM THE SWAT AND NEGOTIATOR UNITS ARE TRAINED TO USE THE ROBOT.

POLICE HAVE NOT HAD TO USE THAT TRAINING IN AN ACTUAL INCIDENT YET:

OC…GREAT OPTIONS. :17

THE $25-THOUSAND DOLLAR UNIT WAS PURCHASED WITH THE HELP OF A $15-THOUSAND DOLLAR MRHD GRANT.