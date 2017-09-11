ERNST THANKFUL FOR NEW DIRECTION IN WAR ON TERROR

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says she is “thankful” for a new direction in the “overall War on Terror.”

Ernst says the military has greater flexibility now in pursuing the “types of folks who put together the 9/11 attacks.”

President Trump has been steadily transferring war-fighting authority he and previous presidents have had to the Pentagon.

Ernst and other supporters of these moves say it gives commanders authority to make quick tactical decisions, rather than wait for a go-ahead that might come when conditions have changed.