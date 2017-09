Monday is September 11th, the anniversary of the attack on America that destroyed the World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and cost the lives of hundreds of Americans in 2001.

A special Remembrance Day Event will be held Monday evening at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City near the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

It will include a dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags.

The public is encouraged to attend the event that begins at 7p.m.