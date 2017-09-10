LOCAL MILITARY CONTRIBUTIONS FEATURED AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A new exhibit on the military contributions of Siouxland residents past and present is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Spokesman Tom Munson says the exhibit covers local people who served in the military dating back to the Civil War in 1861:

Munson says the exhibit has a display of equipment, uniforms, weapons and a slide show from the 1860’s through current Middle East conflicts.

It also includes some history of local veterans organizations:

Sioux City and the surrounding region have also hosted numerous military installations that have in turn contributed significantly to the growth of the local economy.

The exhibit will be on display through December 31st at the Public Museum located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.