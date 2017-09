Governors in the tri-state area have ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor those who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.