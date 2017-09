DAKOTA CITY DEDICATES NEW FIRE HALL

DAKOTA CITY CELEBRATED THE DEDICATION OF THEIR NEW FIRE HALL SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT RASMUSSEN SAYS THE NEW FACILITY PUTS ALL OF THE DEPARTMENT’S EQUIPMENT IN ONE LOCATION AND SHOULD IMPROVE RESPONSE TIMES:

THE 2.2-MILLION DOLLAR FIRE HALL WAS FINANCED BY A HALF CENT SALES TAX APPROVED A FEW YEARS AGO BY VOTERS.

THE PROJECT HAS SPECIAL MEANING FOR MAYOR JERRY YAECEVICH, WHO IS IS ALSO DAKOTA CITY’S FORMER FIRE CHIEF:

RASMUSSEN SAYS AROUND $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN GRANTS HELPED PAY FOR SOME NEW EQUIPMENT FOR THE STATION ALSO:

THE NEW FIRE STATION IS ONE OF FOUR IMPROVEMENTS TAKING PLACE IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND EMERSON HAVE BEEN WORKING ON NEW BUILDING PROJECTS AND HOMER IS EXPANDING THEIR FIRE HALL.