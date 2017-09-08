SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS CAN DREAM BIG

Area small businesses have an opportunity to get a financial boost through an annual competition that’s getting underway.

Renae Billings of the city’s economic development department says entries are open for the “Dream Big Grow Here” business grant contest:

Billings says it’s the third year the competition has taken place:

From now until September 30th, northwest Iowa entrepreneurs can submit their business or startup ideas online to DreamBigGrowHere.com.

Supporters may then vote on the submitted ideas from October 9th to the 20th.

The top three vote getters will advance to a regional pitch-off competition, along with two additional entrants chosen by a selection committee.