PLANT SOME SHADE BY ADDING TREES TO YOUR PROPERTY

Woodbury County home owners can spruce up their property by planting trees under MidAmerican Energy’s “Plant Some Shade” program.

Spokesman Mark Reinders says the offer is for Iowa customers of the energy company:

Reinders says there’s a new distribution point where you can pick up the trees you order.

This year’s tree choices are the Northern pin oak, Bur oak, Hackberry, American hornbeam, Black Hills spruce, Ginkgo presidential gold, Loebneri magnolia and the Bald cypress.

The cost is $30 per tree, limit 2 trees per household.