OLSON MURDER TRIAL DELAYED IN NEBRASKA

Trial has been delayed until November for a father and son accused of killing a man in his northeast Nebraska home.

Court records say 48-year-old Jody Olson and his son, 28-year-old Derek Olson, have pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and related charges.

Their trial had been set to begin September 25th, but their attorneys said they needed more time to review the larger amount of case evidence.

A judge rescheduled the trial to begin November 21st.

The body of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock was found March 11th in the rubble of the home north of Bancroft.

Investigators say he’d been fatally stabbed before the fire.

Jody Olson’s wife, 41-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp, pleaded not guilty Thursday to accessory and arson charges.

Her trial also is scheduled to begin November 21st.