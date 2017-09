MUELLER SWORN IN AS POLICE CHIEF

Rex Mueller was officially sworn in Friday as Sioux City’s new police chief.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer administered the oath of office to Mueller in an afternoon ceremony at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The city council voted unanimously last month to promote Captain Mueller to chief to replace Doug Young, who retired August 31st.

Mueller has more than 21 years of experience with the Sioux City Police Department, starting back in 1996.

Photo by George Lindblade