The courts in the Long Lines Family Rec Center have a new look to them.

Eric Griffith of the city parks department says the courts re-open Saturday at 10 a.m:

New red and blue bleacher bench seating has replaced the old worn chairs in the former city auditorium.

Those wanting to use the courts can pay a walk-in rate or an hourly rental rate for a court or all three courts.

All day court rentals rates are also available.