SOUTH DAKOTA FINE COLLECTION AGENCY HAS SUCCESSFUL START

A South Dakota program that collects restitution to crime victims and past due child support payments has had a successful first year.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says the Obligation Recovery Center program collected more than $3.3 million dollars in its first 12 months:

Daugaard says more than twice that amount will be collected through payment plans:

Daugaard says for the single parent who is owed child support or the crime victim who is supposed to receive restitution, this is making a big difference.”