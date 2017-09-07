NEW OPTION PROPOSED FOR USD LAW SCHOOL

A task force weighing whether to move the University of South Dakota School of Law to Sioux Falls is now considering a third option.

The task force met Wednesday to discuss potentially moving only third-year law students from Vermillion to Sioux Falls.

Supporters say such a move could help students at the state’s only law school better connect with law firms and more internship opportunities.

The first option involves moving the entire law school to Sioux Falls.

The second would keep it at its current location in Vermillion.

The group will next meet October 6th in Vermillion.

AP