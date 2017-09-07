MERRILL TO RECEIVE AMBULANCE HELP FROM LE MARS & HINTON

Merrill’s ambulance service is in need of more volunteers.

Carmen Breuer, director of the Merrill Ambulance Service, says the town has entered into a mutual service agreement with Hinton and Le Mars:

Le Mars has just added a new ambulance.

Breuer says while there are eleven volunteers in Merrill, only a few are on duty each month:

Breuer says funding remains an issue as it costs approximately $2500 for one individual to become trained and certified as an EMT.

