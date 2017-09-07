HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 3 – CBLC @ North, 9-8-2017

THE BOYS ARE TOGETHER AGAIN FOR 3-2-1 WEEK!

This week is known as 3-2-1 Week. It’s Week 3 of high school football, Week 2 of college football, and Week 1 of the NFL. Actually, I don’t know if it’s actually been called 3-2-1 Week by anyone before this, but everything has to start somewhere. I’m sure the term “Cyber Monday” was developed by some nerd behind a desk, typing on his computer.

At any rate, the boys are all back together again at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside College to bring you all the action as the North Stars, led by second-year head coach Mitch Mohr, welcome the Titans of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, with head coach and offensive coordinator Jim Duggan.

Lewis Central’s junior quarterback Max Duggan is one of the most sought-after recruits from western Iowa in recent memory. The pro-style quarterback, in his third year under center, gives opposing defenses fits with his fancy footwork. Here is the current list of collegiate offers this young man now has, according to the folks at Rivals.com: Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Marshall, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, South Dakota State, and Central Florida. Duggan’s first offer came from Iowa at the end of his freshman season. His family must have a mailbox the size of a Morton building!

North enters the homecoming contest after a rough 0-2 start to the season, following unsuccessful campaigns again West and Fort Dodge. Lewis Central comes into the game sporting a 2-0 record after defeating Harlan and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln to start the season.

The big news in Iowa high school football following Week 2 was the end of Pella’s 42-game winning streak, dropping a game to Dallas Center-Grimes last Friday night. The Little Dutch’s streak was tied for third-longest during the playoff era in Iowa high school football history.

This is also Cy-Hawk Week in Iowa, as the Hawkeyes will travel to Ames on Saturday to face the Cyclones on the gridiron. Both teams enter the game with 1-0 records this season. Iowa State is at home for the second week in a row following last Saturday night’s 42-24 win over UNI. The Hawkeyes hit the road after a home win last Saturday afternoon over Wyoming. For the Hawkeye fans who may be seeing an ISU game for the first time this season, you will notice the Cyclones have switched sidelines. Their back are now to the press box. The season ticket holders and student section also switched sides. Second-year head coach Matt Campbell revealed, when he was coaching at Toledo, they were able to steal the Cyclone’s signals from the press box. This led to the switch.

For those not making the trek to Ames, the kickoff is at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday. ESPN2 will provide the television coverage. The Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak, Rob Brooks) broadcast can be heard on KSCJ. Our sister station, Y101.3, will have the Cyclone Radio Network (John Walters, Eric Heft, Ben Bruns) coverage. For those outside the Siouxland area, you can catch the radio feed on Sirius Channel 112 or XM Channel 200.

The boys are all together again this week. Justin Barker will bring you the play-by-play, with Dan Vakulskas joining him as the color analyst, following last week’s hiatus. Brian Vakulskas will also be in the booth.

It’s been a rough week for JB.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday night, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:30.

Pregame interview with North Stars head coach Mitch Mohr:

Davenport Cleaners Halftime Show with Dan McCarney (former Iowa State head football coach):